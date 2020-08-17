SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg has resigned from her post, which she has held for nearly 10 years, effective immediately.

The change in leadership was announced in a press release from city spokesperson Amber Fossen at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, The Register-Guard reported.

“I make this decision with a heavy heart,” Lundberg said in her resignation letter. “The role of mayor has been an enormous honor. Springfield is such a wonderful community. I have always felt blessed to serve as your mayor.”

She attributed the decision to needing to take time for herself and her family. Lundberg did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Lundberg has been Springfield’s mayor since December 2010. She was reelected for another four years this May in Oregon’s primary election, carrying 58% of the vote over opponent Mike Eyster. The Springfield City Council will appoint an interim mayor.

The city has recently been the site of protests and counterprotests by groups including Black Unity, pro-police and All Lives Matter.

The city asked an outside police use-of-force expert to look at video footage from a July 29 Black Unity protest in the Thurston neighborhood where police and protesters clashed after police erected a barricade in the neighborhood, halting the peaceful protest.

Lundberg announced the use-of-force investigation several days after the event. It’s not clear whether the protests are related to her resignation.