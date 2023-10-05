Emily Hurd, of Spokane, is recovering in a Portland hospital after a Hillsboro Aero Academy plane crashed into a home Tuesday, killing two others on board.

Her mother, Jenny Hurd, wrote on Facebook that Emily Hurd’s surgery went well after lung trauma, sternum fractures, rib fractures, pelvic fractures and a spinal cord injury, and that she is awake and fully communicating.

“It has been so wonderful to see her beautiful face without the tubes and hear her voice,” her mother wrote on Facebook. “Her very life and recovery to this point is a true miracle.”

The plane was amid a training flight when it crashed into a home near the town of Newberg, Ore., Hillsboro Aero Academy wrote on its website. The crash killed 22-year-old instructor Michele Cavallotti and 20-year-old student pilot Barrett Bevacqua, Newburg officials said Wednesday. Emily Hurd was the only survivor, and no one in the home was injured.

“Continue to pray for the families of Emily’s friends that died in the crash. Both boys were close friends of hers and also chasing their dreams to be pilots,” Jenny Hurd wrote on Facebook.

Hillsboro Aero Academy said on its website that its community is processing the grief. The company extended thoughts and prayers to all who were impacted by the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash along with the local police department.