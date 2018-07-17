The fire was still burning, with zero percent containment, but it has been completely surrounded by a trench dug with bulldozers and shovels.

Firefighters have encircled a fire that forced the evacuations of hundreds of homes near Spokane on Tuesday and most residents have been allowed to return, a Washington state official said.

Of the 770 homes evacuated due to a fast-moving wildfire, just three remained off-limits to residents on Wednesday morning, Megan Hill, spokeswoman for the Northeast Washington Incident Management Team, said by phone. The team is overseeing efforts to douse the blaze.

The fire was still burning, with zero percent containment, but it has been completely surrounded by a trench dug with bulldozers and shovels, she added. About 150 firefighters are focusing their efforts on dousing hot spots, keeping the fire within its current 115-acre footprint and making sure it “doesn’t blow up again,” Hill said. One of the biggest threats to their safety is power lines that have been compromised and could come down.

Several popular Eastern Washington recreation areas have been closed due to the fire, including Beacon Hill Trail, Camp Sekani and the John H. Shields Park.

At least two air tankers were called in on Tuesday after the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. They used river water and dropped retardant to douse the flames. Officials said every firefighting resource available in the area was being dispatched to the blaze.

One structure was destroyed in the fire but there were no reported injuries, Hill said on Tuesday.

Red Cross Northwest officials said they had opened a shelter for evacuees at Bowdish Middle School in Spokane Valley.

Melanie Rose, spokeswoman for the Spokane Valley Fire Department, said fire crews began responding at 4:38 p.m. to where the fire started in the 6400 block of East Upriver Drive.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.