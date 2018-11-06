SPOKANE — The City Council passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting police from selling confiscated firearms after an Associated Press investigation found that some guns sold by law enforcement were used in new crimes.

“Disposing of long guns and assault rifles is a sensible approach,” Councilwoman Candace Mumm told The Associated Press in an email after the 6-1 vote. “Instead of spending time recycling weapons, our police staff can get back to the primary mission of solving crimes and protecting the public.”

The AP investigation found the Spokane Police Department had sold 336 firearms since 2010. Long guns that police confiscated were sold through an auction house in Post Falls, Idaho, spokesman Officer John O’Brien said. Forfeited handguns were destroyed.

The Spokane City Council is the second political entity to ban law enforcement gun sales.

The Metropolitan King County Council passed an ordinance Oct. 2 that prohibits the sheriff’s office from selling forfeited firearms.

“While the practice of selling these firearms back into private hands is legal,” the Spokane council said, “a yearlong Associated Press analysis published in January 2018 found more than a dozen firearms sold by law enforcement agencies in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new criminal investigations.” The AP report noted that weapons auctioned by the Washington State Patrol, Kitsap, Pierce and Thurston counties and the Aberdeen, Bonney Lake and Longview police departments were used in the commission of crimes or to commit suicide.

Between 2011 and 2018, the forfeited firearms sales generated $16,787, according to the adopted ordinance.

Several members of the public spoke against the ordinance based on their support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.