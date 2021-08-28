An 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District No. 9 died Thursday at the scene of a brush fire, the firefighting agency reported.

Cody Traber was “fatally wounded” after he fell from the Wandermere Bridge while responding to the scene of a reported brush fire, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office told KHQ News.

The fall happened around 10 p.m., District 9 Chief Jack Cates said in a statement.

“Cody leaves behind his wife, Allisyn and four young children,” Cates said. “Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time.”

The statement did not include any other details about what led to Traber’s death. Cates said more information would be provided as it’s available.

Spokane County Fire District No. 9 includes areas north of the city of Spokane. The district has nine fire stations, 70 career firefighters and 100 volunteers. It provides service to about 40,000 people.