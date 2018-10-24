City employees complained that some City Council members had bullied them during public meetings.

SPOKANE –The city’s Human Resources Department is investigating four Spokane City Council members after employees reported they had been bullied during public meetings.

The City Council received letters with the complaints against the council members last week, which did not include specific details or examples of what the bullying behaviors may have been.

On Monday, the members voted to send a letter to the Human Resources Department and the City Attorney’s Office saying Human Resources, which reports to the mayor, does not have the authority to investigate council members or their staffs.

The names of the city employees who made the complaints have not been released to council members or the public.

Council President Ben Stuckart, who was the subject of a complaint, said he was not sure what incident it may have arisen from but thinks employees may have notified Human Resources because of the questions council members ask staff during their public presentations. Stuckart said questioning employees on their work and spending is part of their job.

“If people can’t handle being asked questions,” he said, “they’re in the wrong profession.”

Councilwomen Karen Stratton, Candace Mumm and Kate Burke also were the subject of employee complaints regarding their behavior toward staff. Burke said she can’t think of any incident in which she bullied employees. But, Burke added, she is passionate about certain issues and sometimes asks hard questions.

In a letter she wrote to council members explaining the complaints against them, Human Resources Director Christine Cavanaugh said the employees were concerned about possible retaliation. She urged council members not to try to resolve the issues themselves.

She told them an attorney from Bellevue had been hired to interview the employees and present findings to City Attorney Mike Ormsby and her. The four council members also will be provided a copy of the findings.

The complaints are the latest bullying allegations involving the council.

———

Seattle Times news services