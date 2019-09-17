Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Griffin, a Special Forces soldier from Joint Base Lewis McChord, died from small-arms fire in operations in Wardak, Afghanistan.

Griffin, 40, was on his fourth combat deployment.

Born in Cristobal, Panama, Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 6, 2004. He served as a Special Forces communications sergeant to 3rd Battalion, 1st SFG (A) at JBLM.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Griffin is felt across the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Family and the entire Special Forces community,” Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) said in a written statement. “He was a warrior — an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces soldier that will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal; Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal.

Other soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord killed in action over the past year include 25-year-old Army Ranger Leandro Jasso, Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st class Eric Michael Emond and 26-year-old Army Ranger Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock.

Griffin was the 17th U.S. combat fatality this year in Afghanistan, and the first since President Donald Trump called off talks with the Taliban earlier this month, according to Stars and Stripes.