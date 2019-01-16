KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — An Arizona-based space technology company is planning to launch a microsatellite later this year at the spaceport on Alaska’s Kodiak Island.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Vector Launch Inc. announced last week the plan to use its Vector-R launch device at the Pacific Spaceport Complex to deploy a satellite for the Dutch company Hiber.

Shaun Coleman, Vector’s chief marketing officer, did not provide a launch date.

Coleman says the company aims to conduct a launch of its vehicle at the Alaska spaceport before using it to send up the Hiber satellite.

The company based in Tucson, Arizona, conducted tests at the facility last year.

Vector filed a launch permit for the Vector-R in November, submitting dates for a possible launch that ranged from October 2018 to April 2019.

