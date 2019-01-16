KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — An Arizona-based space technology company is planning to launch a microsatellite later this year at the spaceport on Alaska’s Kodiak Island.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Vector Launch Inc. announced last week the plan to use its Vector-R launch device at the Pacific Spaceport Complex to deploy a satellite for the Dutch company Hiber.
Shaun Coleman, Vector’s chief marketing officer, did not provide a launch date.
Coleman says the company aims to conduct a launch of its vehicle at the Alaska spaceport before using it to send up the Hiber satellite.
Most Read Local Stories
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home WATCH
- How the first two days of post-viaduct commutes unfolded: Early morning traffic jams, then mostly smooth
- 'Nonessential': The federal shutdown's most unusual victim is one of the Northwest's best-kept secrets | Danny Westneat
- Some potential block-by-block changes to Seattle's plan to upzone 27 neighborhoods
- Third Seattle middle-school student dies from injuries suffered in summer car crash
The company based in Tucson, Arizona, conducted tests at the facility last year.
Vector filed a launch permit for the Vector-R in November, submitting dates for a possible launch that ranged from October 2018 to April 2019.
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com