NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Officials say schools in the Nampa School District in southwestern Idaho have shut down their internet following a malware attack.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck tells the Idaho Press that the attack started Wednesday morning and that no personal information appears to have been lost.

She says district officials have been responding to the attack, but it’s not clear how many systems have been affected.

Teachers have been asked not to use school devices, but instead use their own devices.

Tuck says teachers have been using pens, paper and blackboards to teach in place technology.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com