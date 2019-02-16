BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three southwestern Idaho men have been charged with raping a woman, and a 16-year-old juvenile has also been taken into custody.

Nineteen-year-old Elias Lupango, 18-year-old Rashidi Mulanga and 18-year-old Swedi Iyombelo, all of Boise, were charged Friday in 4th District Court. Bail was set at $250,000.

The 16-year-old was arrested Friday and was being held in juvenile detention.

Prosecutors say the three men are from Tanzania.

Authorities say the 18-year-old woman was raped on or around Feb. 7 after agreeing to meet one of the men.

Authorities say the woman initially consented to having sex with Iyombelo, but then told him to stop. Police say the three other defendants then took turns raping the victim.

The three men told the court the accusations are false.