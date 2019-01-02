ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of stabbing a member of his household in a southwest Alaska village has been charged with felony assault.
Alaska State Troopers say 23-year-old John Thompson was arrested Monday morning.
Troopers did not release the name, age or gender of the victim.
The person was medically evacuated from St. Mary’s for treatment.
Troopers transported Thompson to Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Facility in Bethel.
Online court records indicate Thompson is represented by the Alaska Public Defender’s office, which does not comment on pending cases. An email request for comment left with the office Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.
St. Mary’s is a village of 570 about 450 miles (725 kilometers) west of Anchorage.