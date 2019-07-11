MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Southern Oregon county board is telling the federal government that a proposed natural gas pipeline violates environmental laws and would provide only short-term economic benefits for the area.

The Mail Tribune reports Jackson County Commissioners Rick Dyer, Colleen Roberts and Bob Strosser said they unanimously oppose the project in a letter sent this month to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is reviewing the project.

They asked the regulatory commission to deny the proposal for a 229-mile (368-kilometer) underground pipeline that would stretch to a proposed export terminal near Coos Bay.

The Canadian company Pembina hopes to ship Canadian and American natural gas overseas, primarily to Asian markets.

Pembina said in a statement it has received a copy of the commissioners’ comments and look forward to addressing them in upcoming meetings.

