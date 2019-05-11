POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Desperate for help when a mental health emergency led her to intentionally cut herself, Norma Lueras turned to a new community resource.

The Idaho State Journal reports the 57-year-old Pocatello woman checked herself into the South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center for several days and says the experience has dramatically improved her outlook.

Gov. Brad Little joined local leaders and health care advocates Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pocatello center.

In its first 23 days in operation, the facility has served more than 50 clients from six counties, says Matt Hardin, its executive director.

Hardin said half of those clients arrived with thoughts of harming themselves, and 90 percent came to the center of their own choice.

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com