ANGOON, Alaska (AP) — A 44-year-old southeast Alaska man died in weekend a pickup crash.

Alaska State Troopers say the crash killed Casey Meyers of Angoon early Sunday morning.

Troopers just after 5:30 a.m. took reports of an overturned truck.

Investigators determined that Meyers was driving alone on Killisnoo Road and entered the ditch. The pickup hit an embankment and rolled several times.

Meyers was ejected. Emergency responders attempted CPR but he died at the scene.

Angoon is a village of 438 about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) southwest of Juneau. It’s the only permanent settlement on Admiralty Island.