ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Southbound Interstate 5 has reopened after a major storm dropped snow and created blizzard conditions near the Oregon-California border.

The freeway opened around 8 a.m. Wednesday after being closed late Tuesday due to high winds and heavy snow south of Ashland.

I-5 northbound was still closed at Redding, California due to multiple stranded cars that need to be cleared.

Conditions were particularly perilous late Tuesday for drivers between Siskiyou Summit in Oregon and Redding.

Drivers reported being stuck for hours in white-out conditions and some even spent the night in their cars.

Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday morning.

The storm — called a “bomb cyclone” — came ashore near Brookings, Oregon late Tuesday afternoon packing heavy snow and winds gusting up to 106 mph (170 kmh).