PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parts of Oregon are still without power a week after a major snowstorm, and it could be several more weeks before everything is fixed as crews deal with downed trees and impassable roadways.

KGW reports that Douglas Electric Cooperative has crews working all over southern Oregon, but say that in some of the worst-hit areas, it could be another three weeks before electricity is back on.

As of mid-morning on Monday, more than 4,800 customers, or about 54 percent of those in the co-op’s coverage area, were still experiencing outages.

The electricity co-op says it has crews working with people from Douglas County and the Oregon Department of Transportation to help cut and dig their way into damaged areas.

Elkton, Scottsburg, Curtain and the Upper Smith River area are listed as communities where power could take up to three weeks to restore.