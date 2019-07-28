BEND, Ore. (AP) — Some business owners in Bend say downtown events that close streets and parking are affecting their ability to do business.

They’re asking city officials to consider moving certain events.

The Bend Bulletin reports restaurant owner Steven Draheim watched his sales diminish during the culinary street event “Bite of Bend.”

Draheim got his own food truck and operated it two blocks from his brick-and-mortar business.

But on a summer weekend, he would prefer that people come into his restaurant instead of food trucks in front of it.

He says there’s a perception that events are bringing in more business but they’re actually keeping people away.

Event organizers say alternative spaces are hard to come by and that there’s value in bringing people together in the downtown core.