BEND, Ore. (AP) — Steven Draheim is a downtown Bend restaurant owner who knows that his sales will diminish during Bite of Bend, a culinary street event.

As a solution, he got his own food truck for the festival and operated it two blocks away from his brick-and-mortar business, the Bend Bulletin reported .

The truck has worked out and the event is well run, Draheim said. But he would prefer that on a busy summer weekend, people would come to his restaurant instead of food trucks in front of it.

“I think the city has the perception that they are bringing in more businesses with these events,” Draheim said. “It’s actually fool’s gold because they are keeping people away.”

Draheim is among a dozen businesses that have asked the city council to move events to other parts of Bend.

Event organizers say alternative event spaces in Bend are hard to come by and that there is value in bringing people together downtown.

A survey conducted last year by the Downtown Bend Business Association found about two-thirds of businesses reported negative effects from events such as Summer Festival and Bend Beer Chase, which close streets and parking.

About half of businesses saw a decrease in sales. Others, such as coffee shops, saw an increase.

AJ Cohen, owner of Local Joe, a clothing store, said the worst events were the ones that take away parking for a day and a half. He estimates he makes about 50% less when events are held on Saturdays.

“For retail, July and August are the Christmas months of downtown,” Cohen said. “To lose a day and a half of prime shopping doesn’t help at all … To lose a couple of the weekends is significant.”

Business owners would like to see events move to a nearby park or athletic field.

“Tons of people come to the park, then they migrate to downtown. And there’s parking,” Draheim said. “It’s a win-win.”

Event organizers such as Scott Douglass said that would not be easy. Of 81 parks in Bend, only five are permitted for major events, with events capped between two to six days a month. In July and August, the most popular parks often are booked. Also, events that have alcohol are not permitted on grounds owned by schools.

Congestion downtown could be decreased by working with the parks district to expand the number of days and facilities that could be used for major events, he said.