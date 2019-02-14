KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Soldotna’s public works director says a design is “95 percent complete” on a proposed field house.
Kyle Kornelis says planners will await taking additional steps until they see the outcome of a special election March 5.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the election will decide whether the city will issue $10 million in bonds for the field house, to be paid for with a 0.5 percent increase in sales tax.
Kornelis at a presentation Wednesday said if the vote passes, construction could begin this summer. Officials are aiming for completion by August 2020.
The field house has been in planning phases for two years. A bottom floor would feature flooring for basketball or volleyball and removable turf for soccer or football.
A second-floor would feature a three-lane running track.
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com