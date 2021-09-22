SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — Soldotna Montessori Charter School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for2021.

It was one of 325 schools to earn this award nationally, and the only in Alaska, the Peninsula Clarion reported.

The was school was recognized for its overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development said in a statement.

Montessori Charter Principal John DeVolld said what makes the school unique is that the curriculum allows for each student to learn in the way that best suits them, he said.

“The value that we have is that we’re reaching out to each individual student,” DeVolld told the Clarion. “I think that just helps the students academically excel.”