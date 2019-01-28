ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A snowplow operating on an Anchorage street near Merrill Field struck and killed a pedestrian.
Anchorage police just after 11 p.m. Sunday responded to the accident on Fifth Avenue, the main inbound street to the city from the north.
A state snowplow operator told officers he saw something dark in the roadway and swerved to avoid it.
He turned the plow around to see what it was and discovered a man in a traffic lane.
Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene.
A witness told police the man had been seen in the roadway seconds before the plow hit him.
The name of the pedestrian was not immediately released.