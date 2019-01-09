JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in northwest Wyoming.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr tells The Jackson Hole News & Guide the man, whose name has not been released, was with two other people on Mount Leidy near Togwotee Pass when he was buried Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s riding partners uncovered him and tried CPR.

Investigators have not said what triggered the avalanche, which happened in an area that features weak layers of snowpack.

Iowa man Taylor Bruggeman died April 22 in a snowmobile-triggered avalanche on a steep slope in the same area.

