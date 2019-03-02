BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man whose car became stuck in deep snow in central Oregon survived for five days by periodically starting his Toyota 4Runner to warm up and eating taco sauce from packets he had in his car.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey said Saturday that a snowmobiler found 36-year-old Jeremy Taylor of Sunriver on Friday.

Taylor was last seen filling up on gas on Feb. 24 in Sunriver.

The avid outdoorsman told his rescuers he and his dog, Allie, became stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest Service road later that same day.

He slept in his car and when he awoke Monday, more snow had fallen.

He attempted to hike out, but the snow was too deep.

Taylor and his dog are both in good health.