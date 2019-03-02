BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man whose car became stuck in deep snow in central Oregon survived for five days by periodically starting his Toyota 4Runner to warm up and eating taco sauce from packets he had in his car.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey said Saturday that a snowmobiler found 36-year-old Jeremy Taylor of Sunriver on Friday.
Taylor was last seen filling up on gas on Feb. 24 in Sunriver.
The avid outdoorsman told his rescuers he and his dog, Allie, became stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest Service road later that same day.
Most Read Local Stories
- Jay Inslee announces climate-focused 2020 presidential run. Does he stand a chance? WATCH
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- After a warm, dry January and a cold, wet February, what will March bring?
- Melania Trump to visit Seattle-area tech company on Monday
- After 'Strippergate' ethics scandal, Heidi Wills wants back on City Council
He slept in his car and when he awoke Monday, more snow had fallen.
He attempted to hike out, but the snow was too deep.
Taylor and his dog are both in good health.