HAINES, Alaska (AP) — A 34-year-old snow boarder from Haines died an avalanche north of the city.
Alaska State Troopers say David Dzenawagis died Wednesday in the area of Takshanuk Mountain.
Haines Borough police received a call on the death shortly before 1 p.m.
Troopers say two skiers with Dzenawagis, 36-year-old Ted Cheney and 33-year-old Theodore Hart, both of Haines, extracted Dzenawagis from the snow within seven to eight minutes.
Most Read Local Stories
- 1 in 4 marijuana users get high at work in states with legal weed, survey says | FYI Guy
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- Washington House passes clean-fuels legislation sought by Inslee
- If sobriety isn't an option, 'harm reduction' can work for homeless people with alcoholism, study finds
- Man suspected of voyeurism in University District arrested by Seattle police
They tried to resuscitate the snowboarder but were unsuccessful.
Haines Fire Department emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene and transported the body off the mountain by helicopter. An autopsy is scheduled.