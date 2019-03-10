ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old Anchorage man died in an avalanche while snowboarding on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.
The Anchorage Daily News reports Jeffery Cheng and two friends were snowboarding near Crescent Lake Saddle Cabin southwest of Moose Pass on Saturday.
Alaska State Troopers say Cheng was “overtaken by an avalanche.”
Troopers say the two other men recovered Cheng from about 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow and attempted CPR on him. One of the men traveled to the trailhead to call for help.
Troopers, U.S. Forest Service officials and local emergency responders used snowmobiles to access the remote site.
Cheng’s body was taken to a hospital.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com