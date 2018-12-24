POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — East Idaho is forecast to be hit by a snowstorm starting early Tuesday, meaning a white Christmas for the region.
The Idaho State Journal reports that the National Weather Service is alerting travelers in East Idaho on Christmas Day to expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
The storm comes on the heels of a Sunday night-Monday morning storm that dropped up to 3 inches of snow on the region.
The weather service said it’s possible that some areas could receive 6 or 7 inches of snow.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter weather advisories are in effect in all areas south of Boise, Mountain Home and Twin Falls.
Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and/or hazardous weather alerts are also in effect in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com