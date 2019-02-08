PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Up to six inches of snow is expected in the Portland metropolitan area overnight Friday, with another storm coming Sunday that could add up to four more inches in an unusual one-two weather punch.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing into next week, leaving transportation officials worried about icy roads even after the snow stops.

Shelves at grocery stores were picked over by Friday afternoon, with customers parking a block away in some locations because the parking lot was full.

School districts preemptively canceled weekend sporting events and activities and a Portland-area vaccine clinic for school children was also canceled.

Charities put out a public plea for donations of cold weather clothes and gear for the homeless.

In Salem, organizers asked for volunteers to staff emergency warming shelters.