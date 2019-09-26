HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Residents in parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming are preparing for an early season snowstorm while their neighbors to the south are under a red-flag warning for critical fire conditions.

National Weather Service officials issued winter storm warnings and watches in western Montana, northwestern Wyoming and the Idaho panhandle from Friday evening through Sunday. Weather service officials say the storm could be “a historically significant early season snow event” that brings record cold for September.

Up to 3 feet (1 meter) of snow and blizzard conditions are forecast for the plains along Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front.

Meanwhile, high wind and low humidity prompted weather service officials to issue fire danger warnings in central and southeastern Wyoming on Thursday.

They say any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly.