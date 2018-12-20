EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Smokey Bear might be coming to an Oregon license plate.

The Register-Guard reports the Keep Oregon Green Association is selling vouchers for Oregonians who would like Smokey to be a fixture on their vehicle.

The Salem-based nonprofit organization, which is focused on education to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires, must sell 3,000 vouchers before Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services will sell the plates. Cost for a voucher is $40.

So far, Keep Oregon Green has sold more than 1,000 vouchers. Sales began earlier this week.

Keep Oregon Green partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry to create the license plate, which features an image of Smokey’s head on the left side and deep green trees covering the rest.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com