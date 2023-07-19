Smoke from a large fire at a Weyerhaeuser Company facility in Longview has moved into much of Southwest Washington’s Clark County and eastern parts of the Portland metro area, bringing diminished air quality Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the smoke may be thick enough to impact temperatures, and potentially take the edge off what should be Portland and Vancouver’s hottest day of the week. Even under hazy skies, the high temperature is likely to reach about 91 degrees.

Those with health issues affected by smoke, including those with heart or lung disease, may want to remain indoors at least through the morning. AirNow.gov was reporting “unhealthy” air quality in Portland as of 5 a.m. Particle numbers were in the 170 range. If you must go outside, keep your exposure time short and avoid strenuous activities.

Hazy skies could stick around through the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph and may help move the smoke away by Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to move down to near seasonal averages after Thursday. Forecasters are looking at a stretch of warm and dry weather moving into next week.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of about 90 degrees. Friday’s highs should cool a few degrees to about 86 degrees.

Both Saturday and Sunday look nice, with clear skies and highs in the mid-80s.