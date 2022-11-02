The mayor of tiny Rufus, Oregon, faces accusations of attempted murder after an alleged road-rage incident near Parkdale on Halloween.

Dowen Jones, who won election in 2018 with 76 votes, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a family on Oregon 281.

The family of four – including two children, ages 5 and 8 – was driving south on the highway behind an SUV that was “driving erratically” around 8:43 p.m. Monday, a press release Tuesday from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said. The SUV pulled over at the 6000 block of Oregon 281.

As the family slowed down to get a closer look at the driver, the man stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple shots from a handgun, the press release said.

The gunfire damaged the car, but no one was injured.

Investigators identified Jones, 47, as the alleged shooter. They arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault. He was booked into Northern Oregon Regional Corrections facility on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Scott Holliday, president of the Rufus City Council, said Jones is an electrician who sometimes attends the Baptist church where Holliday is the pastor.

“I think the world of him, and so do a lot of people,” Holliday said.

Jones, also a photographer, is not running for re-election. Rufus has a population of 270 people, according to the website for Sherman County. It is along the Columbia River Gorge, 100 miles east of Portland and 100 miles west of Pendleton.

