PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a small tornado touched down in Portland, Oregon during a severe storm.

The weather agency estimates the tornado’s wind speeds were about 80 mph, which makes the storm a Category EF0.

KGW-TV reported Tuesday that the tornado was on the ground for about a mile and tore up a few trees, knocked down a power pole and ripped shingles off the roof of a home.

Several local residents captured video of a funnel cloud developing as the storm approached.

No one was injured.

