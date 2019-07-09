MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen small earthquakes have happened under Mount Hood over the last two days thought it’s unlikely they were caused by volcanic activity.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports starting Monday afternoon, more than 30 small temblors have occurred about a mile northeast of Government Camp, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest was a magnitude 2.1, which officials say was likely too small to be felt.

During the last 20 years, Oregon’s tallest peak has seen a number of small quake swarms, most recently in 2014.

Officials said in a statement that based on similarity to past seismic sequences near Mount Hood and on past studies of seismicity in the Mount Hood area, they infer that these earthquakes are occurring on tectonic faults and are not directly related to volcanic processes occurring beneath Mount Hood.

