ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck in southern Oregon near Ashland, officials said.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, the quake rumbled about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Ashland at a depth of 1.6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency’s online reporting method shows shaking was felt as far away as Medford, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. There were no immediately reports of damage or injuries.