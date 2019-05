ROSE LODGE, Oregon (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit along Oregon’s Pacific coast.

The agency says the earthquake struck a spot 1.3 miles (2.2 kilometers) southwest of Rose Lodge, a town of about 1,900 people, at 9:23 a.m. Sunday. The earthquake had a depth of 29 miles (47 kilometers.)

The Oregonian/OregonLive.com reports that minor shaking was reported along the coast from Waldport to Cloverdale, with scattered reports further inland. No damage was reported.