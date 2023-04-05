A Hermiston, Ore., Goodwill worker got a shock when they opened a donated box of items to find an exotic red and black snake measuring several feet long.

It’s not clear whether it was an intentional donation by someone who wanted to be rid of the snake or the snake just hitched a ride in the box.

But it ended up with Jared Mitchell of U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, who gave Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education a call.

“I’ve got this snake,” Lynn Tompkins, the executive director of the nonprofit in Pendleton, Ore., remembers Mitchell saying.

He was pretty sure it was a pet, she said.

Tompkins agreed to take a look and knew whom to call for help — former Blue Mountain intern Adrian Slade at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

Tompkins remembered she was “really into snakes.”

It took some sleuthing, but they determined it was not a species prohibited in Oregon or Washington, and they further narrowed its identity to a Honduran milk snake.

The species is nonvenomous, according to WebMD. It’s found in Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica but is bred in captivity.

Blue Mountain Wildlife, serving Eastern Washington and Oregon, usually takes in injured birds, primarily raptors, not snakes. So it handed over the Honduran milk snake to Slade’s care.

The snake is doing well and Tompkins expects it to be donated to Central Washington University.