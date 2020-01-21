CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Sleeping Giant Ski Area in northwest Wyoming is suspending winter operations after this season because of financial problems.

Amy Woods, manager of the Yellowstone Recreations Foundation, announced the board of directors’ decision Tuesday, saying “the number of skiers and snowboarders we currently attract does not make winter operations financially feasible as we run a deficit of over $200,000 per year.”

She added that the decision is “agonizing but necessary.”

The Cody Enterprise reports the zipline will not be affected and will start running again in the summer.

In 2007, a local group launched a plan to acquire Sleeping Giant, which had shuttered three years earlier. The Yellowstone Recreations Foundation was established to reopen the ski area.