BEND, Ore. (AP) — A skier died after falling into a tree well on Mt. Bachelor — the third such death on the mountain in the last 12 months.

The Bulletin reports the male skier was found unresponsive in an experts-only area on Friday afternoon.

Ski patrol members tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

The skier’s name and age haven’t been released.

His death comes a year after a 24-year-old snowboarder and a 19-year-old skier were killed on the same day when they fell into tree wells on the same mountain.

Tree wells are hidden cavities of deep snow that form when low-hanging branches block snowflakes from compacting in the space around tree trunks. Skiers who venture close to trees can fall in, usually headfirst, and quickly suffocate.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com