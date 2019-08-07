FAIRFIELD, Idaho (AP) — Soldier Mountain ski resort in central Idaho has been on the market for months.

Now Boise State Public Radio reports the ski resort’s owners are turning to Craigslist in hopes of finding a buyer.

Diane and Matt McFerran purchased the resort in Fairfield in 2015. They put it up for sale late last year for $800,000, and while they’ve had some interest they’ve had no offers.

Now they’ve listed the real estate on Craigslist, and Matt McFerran says the move has brought inquiries from all over.

They say operating Solider Mountain has been a great experience, but the financial challenges of operating a small independent ski resort during learner years can be tough.

Though they continue to look for buyers, the McFerrans say they plan to run the ski lifts at Soldier Mountain this winter.

