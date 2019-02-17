MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Mt. Ashland ski patrol member who died while skiing on the south end of the mountain has been identified.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identifies him at 23-year-old Johnathan Patrick Likeke Walker.
The Mail Tribune reports he was skiing with a group of ski patrol members just outside the ski area boundaries Saturday when he reportedly struck a tree.
Ski patrol members took him back up the slope to the ski area.
Most Read Local Stories
- Tim Eyman under investigation in theft of $70 chair from Office Depot WATCH
- Amazon puts the smile in federal income taxes — by not paying any | Danny Westneat
- Former Eastside lawmaker arrested after drinking with underage relative, police say
- Lawsuit alleges Arlington police 'radically escalated' encounter with distraught girl, 17, before shooting her
- Meet the many unsung heroes of the Seattle Snowpocalypse WATCH
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy Monday.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/