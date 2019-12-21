SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Sitka is considering getting into the tiny home movement.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the Sitka Planning Commission got its first look Wednesday at how city code could be amended to make room for tiny houses, specifically those on chassis allowing the structures to be moved.

“We’re looking to hear from tiny homes advocates in the community,” city special projects manager Scott Brylinsky told the newspaper Thursday.

Brylinksy and another planning official plan to reach out to tiny home advocates before the next meeting.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted 3-2 to direct Brylinksky to continue developing proposals on changing parts of the general code to define tiny houses and tiny houses on chassis. The idea is to allow them in mobile home parks and manufactured home parks.

Brylinksy was hired to work on an action plan for tiny homes, among other projects.

The informal action plan was proposed by the Sitka Assembly last year. The plan directed the Planning Commission review zoning codes to see which ones could be changed to enable tiny homes as a potential affordable housing option.

Acting Chairman Darrell Windsor said he would like the full commission present before making recommendations for changes related to tiny homes.