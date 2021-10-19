SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Silverton man convicted of raping a child was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

The Statesman Journal reports a jury found Mauricio Barba Duran guilty of first-degree rape and sodomy in Polk County Circuit Court following a four-day trial, according to a news release from Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton.

Duran was acquitted of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, and assault were dismissed before sentencing.

Under Oregon’s Jessica’s Law, Duran was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Monte Campbell and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Jessica’s Law requires a 25-year sentence for those convicted of committing a first-degree sex offense against a child younger than 12.

The child was between the ages of 6 and 11 when the crimes occurred — between 2010 and 2015 — and the child was living in the Sheridan area at the time, prosecutors said.

In one instance, the child’s mother caught the abuse occurring in the child’s bedroom, court records show.

Duran was also ordered to a lifetime term of post-prison supervision.