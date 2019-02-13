ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of the last remaining members of the Alaska constitutional convention has died.
Former Lt. Gov. Jack Coghill died Wednesday in North Pole. He was 93.
His son, state Sen. John Coghill, said in a statement that his father had the same passion for Alaska in his last days as he did throughout his life.
John Bruce Coghill was born in Fairbanks in 1925 and raised in Nenana (nee-NA-nah).
Most Read Local Stories
- Live updates from Tuesday: Another round of rain, snow hits Seattle area WATCH
- Sheriffs who don't enforce Washington's new gun law could be liable, AG Bob Ferguson says
- Seattle-area snow begins transitioning to rain, but street flooding could follow, officials warn
- No more snow for Seattle, and a dry weekend ahead — but the cold could still complicate things
- NO RETURN: The final voyage of the Destination WATCH
His father, an immigrant from Scotland, started a trading post in Nenana in 1912.
Jack and his wife, Frances, over the years owned a movie theater, roadhouse, and fuel distribution company in Nenana, a river community south of Fairbanks.
He served as mayor of Nenana for 22 years and was elected to terms in the state House and Senate.