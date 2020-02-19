BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two supervisors with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are on paid leave while the agency conducts official misconduct investigations.

Kevin Dizney was placed on leave Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when Richard “Deke” DeMars was placed on leave, The Bulletin reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey said the agency is looking into alleged policy violations.

In 2007, DeMars was recognized as the state’s best deputy by the Association of Oregon Sheriffs, according to Bulletin archives. That year he led the agency in arrests and his supervisors recognized him for his professionalism and commitment to public service.

DeMars was hired as a patrol deputy in 2005 after graduating from Oregon State University. He was promoted to sergeant in 2010, according to the state police academy.

Dizney was hired as a civilian employee of the sheriff’s office in 1995 and became a patrol deputy the next year. He was demoted to sergeant in 2013 after six years as lieutenant, according to the state police academy.