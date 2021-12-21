OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on allegations of domestic violence, police said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Micah Hibpshman turned himself in to Oregon City police Friday and was taken into custody on allegations of strangulation, menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band.

Oregon City detectives received information regarding allegations of domestic violence involving Hibpshman last week and began investigating, Band said.

Hibpshman’s wife contacted Oregon City police on Dec. 13 and told investigators that Hibpshman had choked her in early October, wouldn’t let her leave, held a gun to her head and said he intended to kill her, according to a statement taken by Cynthia Gates, a detective with Oregon City police.

Hibpshman, 46, has been with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, a county spokesperson said, and has an annual salary of about $102,000. He was released after posting bail, according to Band.

John Wildhaber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Hibpshman was put on paid administrative leave, per policy, and that the agency is working cooperatively with the Clackamas County DA’s Office and the Oregon City Police Department.

A Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said the case would be handled by Marion County prosecutors.