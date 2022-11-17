By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man fatally shot two people and then himself at a home southwest of Portland on Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in an area of unincorporated Washington County, KGW reported.

Deputies said they found two people outside the home who had died. Deputies said they also found 46-year-old Carlos Jimenez-Vargas outside, who appeared to have shot himself. Jimenez-Vargas was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have learned that Jimenez-Vargas shot both people during an argument before killing himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No other information was released. An investigation is ongoing.

