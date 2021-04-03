BEND, Ore. (AP) — A captain with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Friday evening in a news release that Deron McMaster was placed on leave Friday pending the outcome of an administrative investigation into alleged police violations.

The investigation does not involved criminal allegations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in the news release that he would not be releasing further details because he wants to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office website says McMaster is currently the Detective Division Commander and that he was hired by the agency in 1993. He was promoted to the rank of captain on July 1, 2015.