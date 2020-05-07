SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify human remains found in the Willamette National Forest outside Sweet Home.

Investigators have determined the remains belonged to a woman between ages 30 and 50, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The remains were discovered April 3 near Gordon Road, east of Sweet Home. Investigators said the woman had short, wavy brown hair and had likely been there between two months and one year.

Investigators also found an extra-small purple athletic jacket, a teal camisole, blue jeans and size 9.5 black boots.

Investigators are waiting for results of a DNA test.