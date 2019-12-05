SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the third man killed in a crash near Salem Friday night when a van full of Christmas tree workers collided with a pickup truck.

KATU-TV reports the worker identified Thursday is 18-year-old Lucas Felipe Diego. The other two Christmas tree workers killed were Andres Alonzo Canil, 41, and Miguel Alonzo Lucas, 39.

Ranging in age from 14 to 64, more than a dozen workers were headed home when the collision happened, killing the three workers and sending three others to the hospital.

The workers were employed at Holiday Tree Farms, the largest wholesale Christmas tree supplier in Oregon, delivering over 1 million trees grown on its 8,500 acres to all over the United States and several parts of the world each year. Oregon is the nation’s top producer of Christmas trees.